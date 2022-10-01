Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, others hosted by Guiness Nigeria in Lagos

Guinness Nigeria has hosted Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other extraordinary female Athletes and Para-Athletes who represented Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship to a celebratory reception at the new Guinness Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos

The celebrated team were hosted amidst pomp and pageantry at the home of the extraordinary beer.

The highlight of the event was an incredible toast to the extraordinary talents at 17:59 Guinness time, closely followed by the reward presentation of ₦2,000,000 to the 100 metres hurdles Guinness world record holder, ₦1,000,000 to all gold medalists, ₦750,000 to all silver medalists and ₦500,000 to all bronze medalists for their astonishing sporting achievements.

Speaking to the entire experience, The Marketing, and Innovations Director Guinness Nigeria Mark Mugisha expressed his elation for the Athletes, their optimism and re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to empowering creative talents, driving inclusivity, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture through the ongoing Black Shines Brightest campaign.

According to him, This extraordinary occasion falls in line with our Black Shines Brightest campaign and mantra, a commitment to spotlight, celebrate and inspire black beacons across all creative walks of life.

He noted that the brand strongly champion equality and inclusivity as it is evident in both their hiring process and brand communications.

Mark explained that they have taken giant strides towards ensuring that the right spotlight is beamed on women, even as they have hosted a month-long celebration of women, the Hertitude fest (a women only event), the August meeting and now, Nigerian Athletes who Shine Brightest. These are just a few memorable steps on the Guinness journey with women in culture.