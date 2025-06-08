To stay healthy, young people must cut back on fast foods, salt intake —Anidu

Babatunde Anidu is a PhD candidate in the Physiology programme at the University of Minnesota Medical School, US, and an advocate for Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, with a focus on raising awareness about cardiovascular and kidney health in underserved communities. In this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, he spoke on salt appetite, salt-sensitive hypertension and how developing kidney-targeted interventions can help reduce salt intake in high-risk populations.

What inspired your research interest in salt appetite and salt-sensitive hypertension?

My interest in salt appetite and salt-sensitive hypertension began when I saw how common high blood pressure was in my community in Lagos, Nigeria. I noticed that while many factors contribute to this, one major but often overlooked contributor is our diet, especially the excessive consumption of salt. Most people don’t pay close attention to how much salt they consume, and routine blood pressure checks are not common. Through my involvement in several community health outreaches, I educated people on the risks of excessive salt consumption, which made me even more aware of how little attention this issue receives.

At the same time, I became curious about why certain populations, particularly people of African descent, seem to be more sensitive to salt and at greater risk for hypertension. This led me to examine how environmental and genetic factors contribute to high blood pressure, with the goal of developing strategies that can help reduce the negative impact of excessive sodium intake, especially in high-risk populations.

In simple terms, how does salt affect the body, especially in relation to blood pressure?

Salt makes the body hold onto more water, which increases fluid in tissues and the amount of blood in the vessels. This raises blood pressure and puts extra strain on organs such as the heart and kidneys, especially in people with existing heart and chronic kidney diseases. Over time, it can also make blood vessels stiffer, making it harder for blood to flow. Some people are more sensitive to salt and are more likely to develop high blood pressure from it.

How common is salt-sensitive hypertension among young people?

Salt-sensitive hypertension is less common in young people than in older adults, but it is important youths are aware of the risk it poses. Studies show that even in healthy young adults, some respond to high salt intake with significant blood pressure increases. Being sensitive to salt at a young age can raise the risk of heart and kidney problems later in life.

Many young people consume high amounts of processed foods. How does this relate to the risk of developing high blood pressure early in life?

Young individuals who consume high amounts of processed foods regularly may be at increased risk of high blood pressure and early development of hypertension. This is because these foods contains high level of hidden sodium which can contribute to increased blood pressure, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases as they grow older. Reducing intake of these foods due to their high sodium content is one important and cost-effective strategy for preventing the risk of heart and kidney diseases.

Are there genetic or lifestyle factors that make youths in regions like Nigeria or Africa more prone to salt-sensitive hypertension?

Yes, for many of us from African backgrounds, both genetics and lifestyle play a significant role. We’re more likely to be sensitive to salt, and that could be linked to how our bodies handle sodium. In recent times, our traditional diets have changed, with more processed foods and less potassium from fruits and vegetables, and people are less active. This makes it even worse and increases the risk of high blood pressure.

How can early exposure to high-salt diets affect long-term kidney and cardiovascular health in young adults?

As I mentioned earlier, early exposure to high-salt diets can set the stage for long-term health problems. It puts a strain on the blood vessels and kidneys, and over time, this can lead to chronic kidney disease, stiff arteries, and put them at a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes later in life.

You aim to develop kidney-targeted interventions. What do these involve and how could they help manage salt intake?

Most people know that eating too much salt is bad for their health, but not everyone understands why or how to control it. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched several initiatives over the years to raise public awareness about the importance of reducing salt and its many health benefits. These efforts include teaching people about healthy eating, changing how foods are made by making it compulsory for food industries to reduce salt in foods, adding clearer labels to foods, and improving food policies in schools and workplaces. Despite these efforts, global salt consumption is more than double the WHO’s recommended limit of less than 5 grams of salt per day.

While it might seem logical to try to change how much salt we crave by targeting the brain, this approach is much more complicated, and it’s currently not viable to do that. That’s why my research focuses on the kidneys instead. The kidneys play a major role in how our bodies handle salt. They act like a filter and decide how much sodium to keep or remove from our blood. If the kidneys work well, they help keep our blood pressure normal by removing extra salt. But if they’re not working properly, salt builds up, blood pressure rises, and the risk for heart and kidney diseases increases. The kidneys send signals to the brain via sensory nerves. We have shown in a rat model of high blood pressure that the destruction of these sensory nerves significantly reduces salt intake. If we understand these signals and how the kidneys communicate with the brain, we may be able to find new ways to help people control how much salt they eat and lower their risk of serious health problems that could result from eating too much salt.

Taking this process you’ve explained into account, would you say people in high-risk population will possibly get a new lease of life?

Absolutely. With a better understanding of the mechanism involved, people who are at high risk for salt-sensitive hypertension could see significant improvements in their health and have better quality of life, if new, individualised, and kidney-targeted approaches are successfully combined with the public health initiatives available.

What role can schools and public health campaigns play in reducing salt consumption among youths?

Of course, they play a really important role. Schools can teach students early on about the associated risks of eating too much salt and how it affects their health, especially their heart and blood pressure. Public health campaigns can help spread this message even further, through social media, posters, or community programs and medical outreaches.

From your experience as a cardiac physiologist, what practical steps can young people take today to protect their heart and kidney health?

There are several simple tips young people can take to keep their heart and kidneys healthy. One of the most important is cutting back on processed and fast foods, which are often packed with hidden salt. Choosing fresh meals and cooking at home when possible can also make a huge difference. It will also be helpful to get into the habit of reading nutrition labels since most people don’t do that often. This might seem small, but it helps you stay aware of how much sodium you’re actually taking in each day. Adding more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to our meals is another important tip. Regular exercise is also important for our cardiovascular health. And of course, young people should avoid smoking and limit their alcohol intake; this can reduce the risk of long-term damage to both organs. Finally, I always encourage young people, especially those with a family history of high blood pressure, to check their blood pressure regularly. It’s quick and easy. Small and consistent changes like these can help protect their health in the long run.

How does your work contribute to ensuring good health and well-being in underserved communities in line with Sustainable Development Goal 3?

As a PhD candidate at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Twin Cities, my research focuses on finding better ways to prevent and manage conditions caused by excessive salt consumption. A big part of what I do is figuring out who is most at risk and then working on solutions that are practical in real-life settings that would benefit everyone. We’re also looking at how to raise awareness and provide education that fits the culture and needs of each community. The goal is to reduce health disparities and make sure everyone, no matter where they are, has a fair chance to live a healthy life. This supports Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is all about promoting good health and well-being for everyone.

Being the first to graduate with First Class Honours in both the Department of Physiology and Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), and now you’re pursuing a PhD in the States. What’s the major drive for your academic excellence?

My drive comes from a strong passion for learning and a desire to make a real difference in people’s lives. Growing up, I saw how much health challenges like high blood pressure affected my community. That pushed me to work hard to gain the knowledge and skills needed to help others and succeed academically. Academic success isn’t just a personal goal for me, it is a tool that can help me make a difference that will have a lasting impact on people’s lives.

READ ALSO: Watch your salt intake to prevent stroke