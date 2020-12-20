To avoid more problems, leaders must listen to God —Adeonigbagbe

The founder and spiritual head of Celica Church of Christ Worldwide, Reverend (Dr) Emmanuel Adetunji Adeonigbagbe, has said that the myriads of problems confronting Nigeria will come to an end the moment political leaders in the country are ready to listen to the voice of God.

Adeonigbagbe pointed out that all gatherings, conferences and associations being organized for the purpose of finding solutions to the problems would fail until Nigerian leaders heed the word of God by returning to Him.

Adeonigbagbe, who spoke during the last week at a press conference that was organised at the headquarters of the church at Kilometre 7, New Ife road, Ibadan, Oyo State, to mark his 69th birthday which came up on December 2, further said that there is going to be a spiritual revolution in Nigeria very soon, warning that Nigerians must pray for the Almighty to walk across the country.

According to him, Nigerians should pray ceaselessly to avoid a looming darkness that is gathering over the country, adding that the Lord is willing to help the country out of the precipice where it has found itself, but that they must pray to Him fervently.

He stated that the Celica Church has been engaging in series of prayers for the church, Nigeria and Nigerians in order to mitigate the problems facing the country but that it must be noted that all hands must be on deck for the task ahead.

He also disclosed that he will soon release his yearly predictions where several revelations would be made known and the things that are expected of the people and Christians in particular.

“The Lord God has been using us here at Celica Church to make things happen through prayers and fasting. This coming year will not be an exception. God will reveal many things which we shall unveil at the appropriate time.

“We made predictions in the past and it will not stop there. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic was revealed to us and if you remember, I told you that at Celica, we made prayer arrangements and that was why we were confident that no evil would befall us during the pandemic and even beyond. Therefore, we shall do the same this coming new year,” Adeonigbagbe said.

