TMG warns against use of security agents to undermine elections

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has raised an alarm on plans by undemocratic elements to use the military to mar the 2023 general elections.

TMG in a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, warned politicians not to involve the security agencies to undermine the credibility of the popular demand and aspirations of Nigerians to have free, fair and credible elections. Already similar incident in 2019 has negatively impacted the legitimacy of polls.

Reacting to a statement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who disclosed that security agencies and most especially the military have come under pressure to compromise during elections through various financial inducements.

TMG revealed the high rate of military interference in the 2019 elections and have warned that involvement of “armed men have been a major pose of the politicians to impose their will on Nigerians using security forces to instigate electoral violence and lobbying security agents in their favour.”

TMG warned that a repeat will have serious negative implications on good governance in the country.

“We call on our security agencies most especially the Nigerian army and Police force not to compromise the integrity of the 2023 elections. Security operatives should remain professional and not be biased or induced by political parties. We call on political parties to respect the wishes of the system and not undermine the elections,” the group added.

The group also appealed to the Federal Government to improve the welfare of security officials monitoring electoral materials as this will make them steadfast in fighting against electoral crime.

“In situations where security officials are not adequately paid and have been sent to electoral fields they are likely to be compromised. Electoral integrity is the only way to consolidate democratic values. Nigerians must resist Politicians who want to water down the effort to have free, fair, transparent and credible elections in Nigeria by their planned agenda to use security agencies,” the statement concluded.