Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), has lauded efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the just concluded Osun governorship election held over the weekend.

In a statement titled “Post Election Statement on the Gubernatorial Election in Osun State, July 2022” signed by its Chairman, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, he praised the electoral body for complying with the provisions of the Electoral Act, especially with regards to improving inclusivity by providing assistive technology for persons with disabilities, and for efficient election logistics arrangement which saw the early deployment of officials and materials to the polling units across the state of Osun.

The group also praised security operatives, the media, and political parties for their professionalism in ensuring peaceful and non-violent elections and the people of the state for an inclusive and participatory election in the state.

“The 2022 Osun Governorship Election had generated many interests in the country just like the recently concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

“The off-season elections generated high expectations among citizens, not just in Ekiti and Osun, but all over the country as it was expected to reflect citizens’ expectations towards the General Election in 2023, especially with regards to the reforms instituted by the new Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

The pre-election environment in Osun State had been tense as political gladiators from the major political parties mobilized high-ranking party members to the state to canvass votes for their respective candidates, and as usual, inflammatory statements came out of the different rallies. Also, with the recently concluded presidential primaries and nomination of vice-presidential candidates, the general political landscape had become tense, with the gubernatorial election in Osun expected to be a test of preparations in terms of the readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the potency of the electoral act to ensure free, fair, credible and participatory elections in Nigeria,” the statement reads in part.

TMG, who observed the electioneering process expressed satisfaction with the high level of voters’ mobilisation activities by the media and civil society groups.





It noted voters’ availability to exercise their franchise in the election debates and thereby contributing to ensure critical interactions with citizens as part of entrenching issue-based campaigns.