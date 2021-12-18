Tiwa Savage ‘sprays’ Zaazu star, Portable, at her Livespot concert

Entertainment
By Rotimi Ige
Tiwa Savage ‘sprays’ Zaazu

Nigerian street sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, performed live on stage at the Livespot music festival, headlined by Tiwa Savage, last night.

Portable is currently making waves with his ‘Zazu Zeh’ hit in which he featured award-winning superstar, Olamide, and popular dancer and choreographer, Pocolee.

The excited fast-rising singer took to his Instagram page to appreciate Tiwa Savage for giving him a platform to perform.

He also shared a video where the afrobeats queen ‘sprayed’ him as he performed and danced on stage.

Another video also showed his meeting with Tiwa Savage before he performed on stage during the event which was held on Friday night.

