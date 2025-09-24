Latest News

Tiwa Savage reaffirms loyalty to Davido despite fallout

Esther Amao
Nigerian music stars, Tiwa Savage and Davido

Afrobeats star, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has assured fellow singer Davido of her unwavering loyalty despite their recent fallout.

The singer made this known while addressing her January 2024 rift with the DMW boss, which led her to file a petition against him over alleged threats to her life.

The clash began after Tiwa Savage posted a photo with Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, on social media amid his custody battle with Sophia, a move that stirred tension between the artistes.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Tiwa Savage clarified that, regardless of the misunderstanding, her respect and affection for Davido remain intact.

“I haven’t spoken to Davido, but I do want you to know that I love you and I would never betray you or take sides,” she said.

