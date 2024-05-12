Streaming giant, Prime Video has launched Tiwa Savage’s a new movie titled ‘Water and Garri’ exclusively in more than 240 countries today.

The premiere of the film was held yesterday in Lagos led by Tiwa Savage and the cast of the movie in tow. During the media parley, Tiwa and the cast took turns to narrate their experiences and roles in the film.

Talking about the inspiration behind the movie, Tiwa Savage said she wants to inspire and encourage people with her debut ‘Garri and Water’ movie to try their hands at different endeavours and execute them excellently.

Stressing that acting had always been her first love, she emphasised that she was encouraged to do the project to prove that it was possible to do more than one thing and execute it excellently. She also praised her team, the cast and crew of the film for making her acting debut very easy.

Speaking about her summary of the movie, “It was quite an interesting time. I am lucky to have had the support of the fantastic cast and crew that were part of the project ‘Water and Garri’. I got the script and I was like, ‘This is amazing. Let’s do a short film. We started shooting it and it ended up being a full feature. And so I couldn’t change the name. It felt like there was nothing else that fit. ‘Water to Garri’ is like love to pain and that resonates a lot in the movie. Now the EP is a stand alone project and we have a completely new soundtrack for the movie. The 10-songs soundtrack for the movie has also be released independently.

“Life is never black and white. There are ups and downs. It (Water and Garri) has a global message and it has resonated with both African Americans and people that are not of African descent. Do not being afraid to pursue your dream. Where Aisha she’s coming from, you would never imagine that she could be anything. But she ended up being very successful as a fashion designer, but then she still went back home. So, I think the film can encourage anyone. I don’t care if you’re from the slums, all it takes is just that dream and it definitely can happen. Whatever you put out, what you speak with your tongue, it has to – it will to come back”.

The executive producer, Vanessa Ogbonna also shared Savage’s thoughts on excellence as she pointed to the power of the women characters to navigate life as the most fascinating part of the movie for her.

The director for ‘Water and Garri’, Meji Alabi also shared his thoughts on why he decided to shoot it as his first film asides being a go-to music video veteran.

Alabi said, “When we were creating it (Water and Garri) we weren’t thinking about balance. We were thinking about telling the story in an exciting and relatable way. I am happy with what we have been able to achieve and I can’t wait for everyone to see it”.

The executive director, Jimi Adesanya recognised the movie’s cast for being supportive of each other and bringing the drama to life, Savage for her financial investments and the significance of shooting the movie at Cape Coast, Ghana.

Adesanya noted the fictional set of the movie is a representation of West African unity.

While addressing the location, Adesanya said, “That was a beautiful way for us to make our mark: the Cape Coast which also signifies the door of no return – some of our black brothers and sisters were taken away from us to another part of the world many decades ago.”

The premiere was also supported by the office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima.

In an address by the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy, FeghoUmunubo said the federal government’s support for the ‘Water and Garri’ premiere is an evidence of its show of support for the creative industry.

Umunubo said, “Tiwa Savage has committed a lot to the creative industry. We saw the need to support her, knowing how much it takes to move from music to film.”

Umunubo also revealed that the government has secured N5 billion in partnership with Providus Bank to support creatives in the movie industry who will apply and receive the money without collateral.

The Special Assistant to The President on Arts, Culture and Digital Economy, Ayo Adeagbo, also at the event also stressed the current government’s support for the creative industry is in policy-making, including a task force to tackle piracy.

