Tiwa Savage opens up on ‘disrespectful’ secret romance with Nigerian celebrity

Esther Amao
Afrobeats star, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she once endured a “disrespectful” relationship with a fellow Nigerian celebrity who insisted on keeping their romance hidden from the public.

Speaking on Joe Budden’s podcast, Savage disclosed that the unnamed celebrity maintained secrecy about their relationship while openly flirting with other women in her presence.

“I am a public figure and he is as well. He said he didn’t want us to go public, and I said that was fine,” she explained. “But when we went out, he would say, ‘I might be talking to other people, but I’m just doing it so people don’t suspect.

“We might be at the same event, and he would be talking, laughing, and even touching other ladies, then look at me like, ‘Don’t worry, it’s nothing, I’m just doing it.’ It was happening right in front of me and I couldn’t say anything. That’s disrespect.”

Although the singer declined to reveal the identity of the celebrity, many fans online have speculated that she was referring to Wizkid.

