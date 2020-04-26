Tiwa Savage goes gospel

With the recent spike in e-concerts and online sessions, it appears the incursion of the novel coronavirus, which has halted every form of social gathering is bringing to the fore the creativity of many entertainers in the entertainment industry.

Popular Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, is one artiste who has caught the eye of many with her creativity on social media with a video of her which went viral last week.

The mother of one, who has three discographies to her name has produced music which spread across the genres of Afrobeats, hip hop and reggae and blues.

However, many were taken by surprise when Savage showed the world a part of her which had stayed hidden until that moment.

The award-winning singer did a live video session on Instagram during which she sang gospel songs. While many were expecting a repeat performance of her hip hop songs, she delivered a worship session instead, with many of the viewers raising questions as to why she didn’t opt for gospel music.

There were those of the opinion that she could give many gospel singers a run for their money with such obvious talent.

