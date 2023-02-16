Israel Arogbonlo

It was an exciting moment as Tiwa Savage announced that she is co-directing and playing her first lead role in her debut movie, ‘Water and Garri’.

The Nigerian singer disclosed this via her verified Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Sharing some pictures of herself on set, she wrote, “This is about to be an ICONIC moment. My first lead role as an actor and Executive producer”.

In the movie, while in the city of Cape Coast in Ghana, Tiwa plays the role of a fashion designer with a budding career in the U.S. who returns to her home in Africa to confront the guilt she left behind.

Also featured in the movie are popular Nigerian thespians Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting and Jemima Osunde.

