Tiwa Savage bags honorary doctorate degree

Nigeria singer and multi-award winner, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree at her alma mater, the University of Kent in the United Kingdom.

The University of Kent took to the popular social media platform, Twitter to share a photo of the hip hip sensation as she received the certificate at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday.

The photo was captioned, “Congratulations Dr @TiwaSavage! We’re super proud to have awarded the Queen of Afrobeats an honorary doctorate at Canterbury Cathedral this morning.”

In her message to the school class of 2022, the singer said “I’m super proud and I want you to go out there, have fun and kill it. Be the best you that you can be because you truly deserve it.”

Tiwa Savage studied Business Administration at the university before embarking on her illustrious career in Music.

