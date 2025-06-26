Tiv killings: Political camouflage and disguise

The history of the Middle belt is replete with numerous and uncontrollable instances of callous and insensitive domination and repressive intrigues by those who think it is their birth right to dominate till eternity the political and economic privileges of this country to the exclusion of the Middle Belt and South—Late Major Gideon Gwaza Orkwar (April,22,1992)

OUR folks say that a speaker of truth has no friends, and for speaking those immortal words, on April, 22, 1992, Major Gideon Orkar paid the supreme prize. But thirty- three years after he uttered those words they have continued to resonate in our hearts. His words have continued to make meaning, perhaps, more than when he first uttered them; thirty- three years after, it could be perceived that in the long run, the most unpleasant truth is a safer companion than a pleasant falsehood. Orkar said the truth and met with death but he remains a martyr and his prominent place in Nigeria’s history is assured. Like the blind Tiresias in Greek tragedy, the late Major was a visionary and a seer who could foresee as well as predict Nigeria’s future. But what is worrisome is not the fulfillment of Major Orkar’s prophecy but the manner in which the prophecy has sought to fulfil itself. In other words, what is happening in Benue state presently is not surprising though it is amazing. Let me historicize the context: the Tiv people of the Middle Belt region are in a very disadvantaged position and like other numerous tribes in the Middle Belt they have, quite often, been despised by the Northern Oligarchy and referred to in derogatory terms like arna(unbeliever),Gwari(now Gbagyi), Yergam(now Tarok), Sura(now Maghaavul) and Bachama(now Bwatiye),Munchi(now Tiv). And this is only a partial list.

And to understand why these tribes are looked at with scorn, we must first realize that Colonialism was a process which divided Nigeria into three unequal parts thereby allowing the dominant ethnic group in each region to establish its political hegemony by embarking on the systematic marginalization and oppression of the smaller nationalities. The peoples of the Middle Belt found themselves under the hegemony of the Northern Oligarchy. But apart from regionalism, the imposition of the emirate system on the peoples of the Middle Belt further subjected them to Hausa/Fulani hegemony and other cultural influences. The colonial state working in concert with the emirate system completely frustrated any attempts by peoples of the Middle Belt to liberate themselves. Thus, as early as the colonial period the peoples of the Middle Belt were denied social amenities, civil service appointments and other offices. There were also constant attempts during the same period to Islamize the peoples of the Middle Belt region. Thanks to God most of those attempts failed.There is historical evidence that the Tiv people resisted the efforts to conquer them by the Sokoto jihadists at Ushongo hills in Benue state. The Tiv peoplealso fought resolutely, fiercely and consistently in order to defeat the jihadists. So, what is happening today in Tiv area is the resurrection of the jihad movement which started in 1804. It is a grand,expansionist attempt to conquer and Islamize the Tiv people and many other tribes in the Middle belt region.

What is clear for now is that some parts (not all) of the Middle Belt region is trapped in a vicious and endless cycle. On the one hand, there are unscrupulous politiciansfrom the region, who are working in concert with the Northern oligarchy in order to get political power and economic advantages. This class is made up of very influential politicians. This class is unpatriotic, unscrupulous and desperate for political and economic power in Benue state. So desperate is this class for power that it is willing to ally even with the enemy of the state so long as such an alliance will provide some political and economic benefits. This ugly situation has made it possible for the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy to perpetually enslave, oppress and attack the Tiv and othertribes of the Middle Belt region. Is it surprising? Our elders say that it is not possible for a thief to arrive a village and steal successfully in that village except such a thief has a friend in that village. The Tiv killings are a camouflage orchestrated and perpetrated by the political class.Let’s leave herders and farmers out of it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: NSCDC, Immigration, others: FG postpones recruitment, changes portal

Economically too, the attempts to conquer the Tiv nation are apparent.The Northern oligarchy and its cohorts(made up dominantly of Tiv politicians and influential sons) had several years ago persuaded the federal government of Nigeria to privatize the Benue Cement Company located at Yandev near Gboko. With the privatization of the cement company, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, an indigenous businessman from Kano state and a Hausa/Fulani man is presently the core investor. The economic implications of this privatization for the peoples of the Middle Belt region are grave: massive unemployment, underdevelopment, marginalization and ruthless economic exploitation. It is left to be said that the Benue Cement Company is one of the biggest economic ventures in the Middle Belt region. The cement company has enriched prominent Middle Belt politicians like Barnabas Gemade, Joshua Dariye and Yahaya Kwande, just mention a few. But most importantly, the privatization of the Benue Cement Company is the final stage of economic imperialism of the core North in the Middle Belt region.

Given the foregoing arguments, is it surprising that Hausa/Fulani Gunmen have been on a killing spree in Benue state with utter impunity? The most recent attack was the overnight attack on Friday into Saturday morning 13th and 14th June, 2025. The attack killed more than 200 Tiv people. No arrest was made and no culprit has been found. Again, we must note that the silence of the security agencies is not only conspiratorial but also a deliberate collusion with social evil. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself was miffed when he visited Benue state only to discover that not a single person was arrested. It is clear to any body with two eyes that the political class is conspiring with the security agencies to aid the Hausa/Fulani to complete their evil life time agenda: the annexation and Islamization of Tiv people and by extension the Middlebelt region. It could be perceived that Major Orkar remains a candidate for greatness even in his grave. He was an astute soldier, bold, frank and daring. He was a man of honor and prophetic vision. Any time the history of the Middle Belt region is written his name will be inscribed in gold. His name will also remain a major foot note in the history of that region. Major Orkar will be remembered not only as a courageous soldier but also as a man who has the greatest claim as a true Nigerian of permanent standing. Over and above all, Major Orkar remains a Nigerian hero with prophetic insight. Major Orkar, even in death, you can wear victory like a jewel.

•Doki is Professor of Comparative Literature at the University of Jos