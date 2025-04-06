Tiv group lauds Gov Kefas for promoting peace

The Tiv Traditional Leaders’ Council in Taraba State has commended Governor Agbu Kefas for promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive governance across the state.

The commendation was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a three-day workshop for traditional rulers, organised by the Tiv Traditional Leaders’ Supreme Council.

The event, held at the Ate U Tiv Council Hall in Bali, Bali Local Government Area, ended on Saturday.

In the communiqué jointly signed by the Chairman of the Council, Chief Dr David Gbaa Tela JP, and the Secretary, Zaki Targema Ukange, the leaders praised Governor Kefas for his leadership style, which they said had promoted peace, unity, and stability in the state.

“We commend His Excellency, Dr Agbu Kefas, the Governor of Taraba State, for his proactive and visionary leadership which has brought about peace, unity, and stability among the entire people of Taraba State.

“As a people our loyalty and support to the Governor is unwavering. We, therefore, call for a renewed dialogue to address the lingering crisis between Tiv and Jukun communities in southern Taraba.

“We frown at the lingering crisis between the Tiv and Jukun and call on our Jukun brothers to open up for dialogue so as to find a common ground for lasting peace,” the communiqué read.

The group also noted that the governor’s inclusive style of governance had seen the appointment of several Tiv sons and daughters into strategic positions, which they described as a demonstration of fairness and commitment to justice.

The leaders stressed the need for Tiv people in the state to remain loyal to traditional institutions to preserve cultural heritage and strengthen grassroots governance.

“All Tiv people in Taraba State are urged to be loyal to their traditional leaders, as this is crucial to achieving the core objectives of traditional leadership.

“Tiv traditional leaders should make deliberate efforts to improve their capacities, particularly in the acquisition of organisational and problem-solving skills. They should also adopt creative methods, including emotional intelligence, in resolving crises in their domains,” it added.

The workshop appealed to the state government to establish a central Tiv traditional leadership structure and called for the return of displaced Tiv persons to their ancestral homes. It also urged the government to prioritise infrastructural development in Tiv communities.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the workshop which had the theme “Dynamics of Enduring Leadership”, was attended by traditional rulers, clergy, youth and women leaders, political appointees, and members of the Tiv Cultural and Social Association.