Tiuns set to ‘de-Light’ fans with EP

After much build-up, anticipation and social traction, singer and songwriter, Babatunde Ogundokun, popularly known as Tiuns, has finally dropped his debut EP, ‘Light’.

The 24-year old singer has been touted by many to be part of the fast-rising generation of artistes who would take Africa’s musical export of Afrobeats to the next level.

The news of the release of the EP appears to be driving many a conversation on social media with the pop star and Time crooner, Lyta alongside CKay, Dtaks, Magicsticks and Qasebeatz some of the guests artistes and producers enlisted on the body of work probably in a bid to get fans rave about the quality of names on the project.

Tiuns, during a dialogue with R, could not hide his excitement about the project, as he shed light on the inspiration behind ‘Light’.

“From the moment I recorded these songs, it has always been on my mind to put the songs and name the compilation ‘Light’. I feel that’s what it portrays, looking at the messages the songs pass across, the audience and fans.

“When I look back at where I was coming from, the struggles, pains, ups and downs and challenges life has thrown at me in this music journey which has brought fame and successes, I feel my light has to shine around the world.

Even though ‘Light’ EP is reportedly making waves on playlists and music charts in the country and beyond, many still expect the EP to garner yet more attention in the coming days and weeks.

