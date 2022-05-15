Titi Dama to delve into music, pledges to storm industry

Serial entrepreneur, Priskeylia Tifu Dama, popularly known as Titi Dama, has proved to many that she us a well-rounded entertainer as she revealed her new discovery in music.
Titi Dama, made this know during a recent live Instagram chat with some of her followers, revealing that her music career would be formally launched before the end of 2023.
Following the development, the social media handle of the music diva, especially her Instagram page, @iamtitidama, now include the information that she is a “soprano/tenor singer”―confirmed:
According to her, “I currently don’t have any recorded or produced songs. I just make covers of music and sing in my church choir. But I’m working towards having my songs produced by the end of these years. I’m working on it,” he added.
Revealing further facts about her musical self, she avowed that singing is a hobby she indulged in during her leisure time with her taste spanning a range of genres that include gospel, Afropop, salsa, bongo, classical and afrobeats.
Speaking about artistes she looked up to in the African music industry, she fingered the likes of Mbosso of Tanzania, Flavour and Mercy Chinwo of Nigeria and Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania.
“I’d love to collaborate with them someday,” she declared.
Cameroon-born entertainer, but presently building a business empire in America with Brighttiss LLC and Braids by Titi―further affirmed that her future business plan includes going into the music business.
She also spoke about the importance of self-motivation, saying, “The self-motivation to be self-made was like a recurring decimal, because at the back of my mind, I have it imprinted that there are people tied to me one way or the other and while I’m still alive I am mandated to give them a lift in every way possible.”
