Tips to protect the hair during harmattan

The harmattan season is here again and the extreme dryness associated with this season affects the moisture of the hair leading to constant hair loss.

This hair dryness and brittleness make hair breakage a common occurrence during harmattan and it is important to maintain hair moisture and prevent dryness during the harmattan.

How can women maintain healthy hair during this season? There are few tips that can help:

Avoid excessive use of shampoo during the harmattan, rather use conditioner alone in order retain moisture and keep hair clean.

Use warm water to wash hair.

There is need to increase water intake because experts have said that each individual must take eight glasses of water daily in normal weather. Consequently, there is a need to take more during the intense dryness of harmattan to keep your hair moisturised.

Keep hair away from dust by wrapping the hair with scarf and if possible, avoid dust as much as possibleEat more vegetables and fruits that can provide you with the daily.

Have a ready mixture of oil, water, coconut oil and glycerin in a spray bottle to make it easy to mosturise the hair often, even when on the ove.

Regular deep conditioning is a goal at this period. Ensuring the hair is deep conditioned often will lock in moisture and strengthen hair. And due to the fact that the harmattan season can also make the hair look dry and dull, deep moisturising should be done often to add shine and reduce dryness.

Hair steaming is another way of keeping hair moisture and this can be done using home remedies or packaged hair mayonnaises that are effective for steaming the hair.

Embrace scalp protective styles that help protect scalp and hair ends which are the oldest and most fragile part of the hair, from breakage. They aid hair growth and allow hair to be healthy.

Some protective styles include simple wigs and weave on, plaiting the natural hair And diverse types of braids.