Tips for Working from Home

Working from home could be like winning the lottery but for some, it can be a nightmare! The main upsides of working from home are plain to see: no long commute, no noisy colleagues distracting you and just think of the money you’ll save. There is also the argument that working from home makes you far more productive. So, to help you out, we have come up with some handy tips to help through your working day when at home.

Find a good place to work

This is probably the most important point to remember when setting up a space to work from whilst at home. Use a study or spare room as your workspace. You need to find somewhere that’s quiet and away from any distraction. Make sure that your workspace is comfortable, and you have a decent office chair. Don’t use your bedroom; this should be a place that should be work free. This will help you create a space between work and your free time.

Get up early and get ready

Get up early! Allow yourself time to get out of bed and get ready for the day ahead. Jump into your work as soon as you can. Just by starting on something, you are setting the tone for the rest of the day – you won’t be labouring over breakfast. Get a shower and get dressed as soon as possible. This will help you get in the right mindset – don’t try and work in your pyjamas! If you follow this simple tip, you’ll find working from home a little easier.

Add a little structure

Treat your day as you would as if working from your office. Just because you are at home, there’s no need for a lack of structure in your daily routine. Plan your day and plot what you’ve got going on throughout the day. Make sure you have all your projects, events and reminders on your plan. Most importantly, make sure you have all your deadlines factored in. If your day working from home is to run smoothly, then it’s best to keep these points in mind.

Be strict with working hours

Make sure to set strict working hours for yourself. Set a time that suits you and stick to it. It’s best to start early as possible and finish at your set time. It’s best to be focused, manage your time and work quickly through your tasks. This provides a solid boundary between your work life and homelife – leaving you time to enjoy your favourite pastimes like spending time with your family, watching television, doing sport, playing games consoles or visiting online bingo sites such asKitty Bingo.

Don’t forget to look after yourself

When working from home for prolonged periods, it’s important to stay healthy. Remember to do stretching exercises so you don’t get stiff, sore and to maintain your posture. Take short breaks and eat healthy snacks such as fruit, nuts salads etc… This will help boost your productivity levels and concentration. Make sure you always have a healthy lunch and avoid junk food. This will give you a good work/life balance.

We hope you find these tips helpful as you work from home.

