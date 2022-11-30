Tips for stress-free Christmas shopping

Christmas is coming soon, and it can easily be the most expensive time of the year. But this 2022 is likely going to be unlike any other year due to the economic situation if many in the country as a result of inflation and hike in cost of living.

However, that this year’s holiday season is different than most doesn’t mean that it has to be devoid of the usual traditions. People can still do all they used to do on a lean budget and also shop stress free. It is possible to rid yourself of the financial frustrations that often come with the season with good planning.

The following tips can help make yuletide beautiful and street free on a lean budget:

Set a budget: Determine how much you can spend on the festivities; gifts, food, drinks, outings or even religious contribution.

Don’t make appearances and people’s perception of you determine your spending

Avoid last minute shopping which makes you buy things at higher cost.

Do not feel obliged to satisfy people at the expense of your finances.

Make a list and stick to it

Planning your shopping in advance so you don’t fall victim to impulsive buying.

Use cash, not credit so you don’t blow your budget.

Keep an eye out for the best deals.

Comparing prices so can save you more; don’t buy in a rush.

Use online shopping to your advantage.

When shopping online, be sure to include shipping costs when comparing prices. Many stores also have free shipping offers and discount codes that you can use at checkout.





Consider inexpensive gifts.

Plan ahead for next year.

