Tinubu’s win for all Nigerians ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections as a win for Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this remark at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on his arrival from Abuja after the APC presidential primary.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that Tinubu’s victory at the primary signalled the beginning of greater work to ensure he wins the presidential election in 2023, thanked President Muhammed Buhari for “keeping to his words of ensuring an open, transparent, free and fair contest, and for leading from the front.

“It’s about the beginning of another journey to ensure our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, wins the presidential election in 2023. I believe it will also be free and fair.

“I really want to thank God for sparing our lives and making it possible for us to be here. It’s been an eventful one week for us as Lagosians, the APC and Nigerians, so we are excited.

“Asiwaju’s win is for the whole of Nigeria, the south, west, east and north. It’s not for Lagos alone because we all knew that this candidate will come. And come February 2023, he will be elected president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by the grace of God.

“His win also signifies the beginning of more work. As you can see that almost immediately after winning the primary, he has gone ahead to open his hand of collaboration and reconciliation to all aspirants. He is going around to consult, to bring forward his brothers and sisters, telling them it’s not something that one person can do. He will lead from the front, but he needs everyone on the journey,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that Tinubu, if elected the next president of the country, would use his experience, clarity of knowledge, transformational leadership to make Nigeria work, saying that he and others were “all testament to his ability to have led Lagos through a difficult time, and how Lagos has continued to remain the melting point of our country.”

“Tinubu is a completely detribalised Nigerian, with high level of religious tolerance and has made friends and competitors across the country.

“He will be going with those wealth of experience to the office of president, and I believe that at the end of the day, all of us will be the beneficiaries,” he said.