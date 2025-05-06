Tinubu’s wife empowers 300 farmers in Ogun

First Lady of the Federation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has empowered 300 individuals under her Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme in Ogun State.

At the occasion held at the June 12 Cultural Center Kuto Abeoukuta, the wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun presented the empowerment items on behalf of Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, according to the press statement signed by the information officer, Mrs Kemi Oyeleye said the programmes were not just agricultural interventions but also strategic investments in the future of the people of Ogun state.

She stated that it was designed to enhance food security, create employment, and reduce poverty, all of which were central to the Sustainable Development Goals SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

She said: “Globally, agriculture remains one of the most effective tools for sustainable development—as recognised by the World Bank, which continues to affirm that growth in the agriculture sector is two to four times more effective in raising incomes among the poorest than growth in other sectors.

“Here in Ogun State, under the leadership of my husband, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun CON., agriculture remains a top priority. With our proximity to major markets like Lagos and our expanding agro-processing capacity, we are well positioned to become a model for integrated agricultural growth. The Young Farmers Initiative will build the capacity of our youth to drive innovation in agriculture and agribusiness, while the Women in Agriculture program will support our women, who constitute over 60 per cent of the rural agricultural workforce. We will do this with financing, training, and access to markets. The “Every Home a Garden” campaign will empower families to cultivate food in their own homes.”

Wife of the governor explained that the selection process was an equal representation of the women, men, youths and school children in agriculture.

Earlier in his address, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Bolu Owotomo, said the initiative was designed as a comprehensive social welfare program to empower women, support poor communities, promote food security and enhance environmental resilience.

He noted that women are significant players in the agricultural value chain and that their contribution to the growth of the agricultural sector was crucial adding that the youths were not left behind in acquiring skills, knowledge and opportunities that would transform them into successful entrepreneurs.

Also speaking, representative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and food security, Mr Sina Oyeniyi said the initiative was in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda which the federal had been working with.

He said the ministry had been collaborating with other agencies of government and the 36 states of the federation including the federal capital territory to achieve food sufficiency and security.

Beneficiaries received agricultural items that include birds, fingerlings, fertiliser, poultry pens, seeds, seedlings, wheelbarrows, milling machines among others with gift of cash to support their agribusiness.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Aisha Abdulgafar, Mrs. Grace Ibikunle, Mr. Akintolu Johnson, Miss Ibukun Are unanimously appreciated the First Lady and the Ogun State government for the empowerment.