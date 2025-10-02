Tinubu’s wife declares maiden Gombe health summit open

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has officially declared open the maiden Gombe Health Summit.

In her remarks, she commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his bold and visionary reforms, which, according to her, have repositioned the state’s health sector as a model for the nation.

The First Lady described the health policies of the Inuwa Yahaya administration as transformational and trailblazing.

She pointed to the expansion of primary health centres, the modernisation of hospitals across the three senatorial districts, and the innovative approach to tackling child malnutrition as clear evidence of the Governor’s commitment to building a workable and sustainable health system.

“What I have learnt today is truly impressive. Even Bill Gates once attested to Gombe State’s problem-solving mindset and its commitment to results. We see that here again today, and we are proud of what Governor Inuwa Yahaya is doing. I believe Mr President is equally proud,” she said.

Senator Tinubu also praised the Governor for his recent decision to improve salaries for health workers, describing the gesture as a mark of transparent and accountable leadership. She expressed hope that the Governor’s legacies in the health sector would be sustained for years to come.

In his keynote address, Governor Inuwa Yahaya recalled the difficult situation his administration met in 2019, when the health sector was underfunded, infrastructure dilapidated, personnel overstretched, and health indicators far below the national average.

He explained that at the time, only 3.5 per cent of the state’s budget was allocated to health, while the Abuja Declaration recommended 15 per cent.

According to him, access to healthcare was largely dependent on the ability to pay, and the absence of proper oversight and coordination left the system fragmented and ineffective.

Faced with these realities, he declared a state of emergency in the health sector in 2019, a step which marked the beginning of what he described as a new era of transformation.

He noted that the results of the 2023 National Demographic and Health Survey speak to the success of these reforms, with immunisation coverage rising from 18 per cent in 2018 to 49 per cent in 2023, DPT3 coverage increasing from 26 to 60 per cent, deliveries by skilled birth attendants improving from 21 to 38 per cent, and the use of modern contraceptives by women of childbearing age growing from 16 to 30 per cent.

The Governor further highlighted landmark achievements, including the revitalisation of 228 primary healthcare centres across the state, each equipped to provide 24-hour services with solar power, boreholes, and staff quarters; the recruitment and deployment of hundreds of health workers to underserved communities; the remodelling of general hospitals in Kumo, Bajoga, and Kaltungo; and the transformation of Gombe Specialist Hospital, which now trains house officers and residents in accredited postgraduate programmes.

He also pointed to the construction of a 200-bed ultra-modern hospital in Kumo, which has since been converted to a Federal Medical Centre by the Federal Government.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also spoke of institutional reforms, including the establishment of a Hospitals Management Board and the introduction of biometric attendance systems, which uncovered 440 ghost workers and saved the state over N4.5 billion.

He noted the establishment of the Gombe State Contributory Health Scheme, which has enrolled more than 380,000 residents and provided coverage to over 100,000 vulnerable people, and the creation of GoPharma, a pharmaceutical company designed to make quality medicines affordable and, in the long term, to produce drugs locally.

In a major announcement at the summit, the Governor approved the immediate implementation of the CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures for all health workers in Gombe State, effective November 2025.

He explained that this intervention, at a cost of N250 million monthly or N3 billion annually, represents a direct investment in the welfare of health professionals.

“This commitment comes with a call to all health workers to match our efforts with renewed commitment, productivity, and professionalism in service to our people,” he stated.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, commended the timing of the summit, describing it as aligned with the Federal Government’s current investments in the sector.

He said the reforms implemented in Gombe have already yielded measurable results in reducing maternal morbidity and child mortality, while strengthening infrastructure and manpower.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, described the summit as a reflection of the priority Governor Inuwa Yahaya places on healthcare.

He emphasised that the administration has successfully repositioned the sector to meet the health needs of the people in a sustainable and holistic manner.

Highlight of the opening session was the unveiling of the Gombe State Health Workforce Strategic Development Plan 2025–2030 by the First Lady.

