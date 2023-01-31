Tinubu’s visit to Osun will be morale booster ― APC Chieftain

Following last week’s tribunal judgment declaring Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun State, the people of Osun are in high expectations of the visit of the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 2.

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in the state, Kayode Sowade made this known on Monday, adding that “for our people, the visit by Tinubu will be an icing on the cake of the judgment restoring Oyetola as Governor of the state.

People are particularly expectant that the man who they feel can do the job of restoring the country from its state of chaos is coming to the state. Looking at the tough situation of things in the country and the leading presidential candidates of all political parties, it is obvious that it is only Asiwaju that can handle the situation.

“From Asiwaju’s comments in Abeokuta where he spoke on the hardship on the people in terms of new naira notes and fuel being politically orchestrated, things are already looking up especially looking at the extension of the deadline for the exchange of new notes. This shows he understands the pain of the people and we in Osun are proud of him and expectant of his visit because the people know he is the best man for the job.

“His coming around will boost the morale of the average electorate in Osun and it is not about the party now but about a good leader irrespective of religious or ethnic sentiment, he is the best candidate. So the average Osun resident is happy that Asiwaju is coming to the state,” Sowade said.

The APC presidential candidate of APC is scheduled to be in Osun state on Thursday.