Tinubu’s visit rekindles Saint Lucia-Nigeria ties — PM Pierre

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to the Caribbean nation as a historic moment that rekindles Saint Lucia-Nigeria ties.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Prime Minister Pierre praised the Nigerian leader’s engagement during the state visit and expressed optimism about the renewed cooperation between both countries.

He stated, “Although the official visit of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, KCOSL, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, concludes today, the renewed bonds established between our nations will endure.”

ALSO READ: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

Pierre further noted that the visit had reignited a sense of shared identity and purpose between Saint Lucia and the African continent, particularly Nigeria.

“President Tinubu’s historic visit to Saint Lucia has rekindled our shared history, elevated our consciousness and deepened our connection to Nigeria and the African continent,” he added.

According to the Prime Minister, the visit was not only symbolic but also productive, as it led to the signing and securing of several groundbreaking cooperation agreements between the two nations.

These agreements are expected to enhance educational opportunities through scholarships for Saint Lucian and OECS citizens, formalise diplomatic relations, and promote joint collaboration in tourism development, investment promotion, culture, and the creative industries.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE