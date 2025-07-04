Politics

Tinubu’s visit rekindles Saint Lucia-Nigeria ties — PM Pierre

Rachael Omidiji
Tinubu and PM

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to the Caribbean nation as a historic moment that rekindles Saint Lucia-Nigeria ties.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Prime Minister Pierre praised the Nigerian leader’s engagement during the state visit and expressed optimism about the renewed cooperation between both countries.

He stated, “Although the official visit of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, KCOSL, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, concludes today, the renewed bonds established between our nations will endure.”

ALSO READ: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

Pierre further noted that the visit had reignited a sense of shared identity and purpose between Saint Lucia and the African continent, particularly Nigeria.

“President Tinubu’s historic visit to Saint Lucia has rekindled our shared history, elevated our consciousness and deepened our connection to Nigeria and the African continent,” he added.

According to the Prime Minister, the visit was not only symbolic but also productive, as it led to the signing and securing of several groundbreaking cooperation agreements between the two nations.

These agreements are expected to enhance educational opportunities through scholarships for Saint Lucian and OECS citizens, formalise diplomatic relations, and promote joint collaboration in tourism development, investment promotion, culture, and the creative industries.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police arrest cybercrime suspect, Bauchi logo, Police nab suspects, selective process, Bauchi map, Armed bandits attack three Bauchi villages Bauchi: Seven killed, 41 injured in highway crash
Next Article 2027: Ex-Ondo Senator dumps PDP for ADC

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×