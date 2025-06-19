Benue: Tinubu’s visit, necessary theatre for 2027 – Farotimi

Human rights activist and lawyer Dele Farotimi has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Benue, saying it would have been better if the president hadn’t visited at all.

He stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday.

Farotimi expressed disappointment with the president’s response to the recent attacks in the state, which left over 200 people dead.

“The only thing worthy of anybody’s time was the words of the Tor Tiv, who spoke extensively to the reality of the situation in the Benue trough and spoke eloquently to the pains of the victims,” Farotimi said.

Addressing Tinubu’s visit to the state, Farotimi accused the former of being more interested in political theatrics than addressing the plight of the people.

“In Benue, they knew exactly what was of importance to the president, so they ensured that they put up the necessary theatre for 2027,” he said.

The human rights activist questioned the priorities of the government, especially considering the impact of the recent attacks on the livelihood of the citizenry.

“The primary reason the state exists is to protect the lives and property of the citizens. We’ve almost lost our capacity to be shocked. 200 human beings were murdered, and the President went to Benue and was talking as if he were preparing for a campaign rally.”

Farotimi emphasised the need for the government to prioritise the protection of citizens’ lives and property, saying, “Let the state begin to protect the lives and property of the citizens.”

Similarly, Labour Party national leader Peter Obi earlier criticised President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the State.

Obi claimed the president prioritised “optics over empathy” during the condolence visit.

According to him, Tinubu’s visit was more like a carnival than a solemn occasion.

“What has happened to our compassion as a People? We pleaded that the President should show leadership and visit Benue and Niger States in the spirit of deep national mourning, to offer compassion and solidarity to families torn apart by the senseless massacre of over 200 innocent Nigerians in Benue State and flooding that killed similar number in Niger State,” Obi said.