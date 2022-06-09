Tinubu’s victory testimony to his many years of good gestures, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election, saying is a testimony to his many years of good gestures and political networking across the country.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Thursday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, describing the APC flag bearer as a “visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist” who can use his brain, skills and knowledge to bring about radical and positive change in the country when elected as president.

“I congratulate our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his landslide victory at the primaries and his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party, All Progressives Congress. His victory is a testimony to his many years of good gestures and political networks across the country. “I believe in the mandate, vision and commitment of our great leader in building a prosperous and safe Nigeria. Asiwaju Tinubu is tested and trusted to provide leadership in uniting the country, solving security challenges, accelerating infrastructural development and growing our economy. “Ever consistent in his thoughts and actions about the development of the country, not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria are as detribalised as Tinubu, whose heart accommodates every section of the country. I believe strongly that he will be a good president if he succeeds President Buhari next year,” Sanwo-Olu said.





The governor hailed the outcome of the APC special convention for the presidential primary and implored all the party leaders and members to be united for victory in the 2023 general elections.

Besides, he also implored those who contested against Asiwaju Tinubu during the primaries to show the high spirit of sportsmanship and join hands with the candidate for APC to maintain its winning streak, come 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, who served as the chairman of the Special Convention sub-committee on Finance and Logistics, also praised President Muhammadu Buhari, APC national executives and the Progressives Governors’ Forum, as well as delegates for their contributions to the success of the convention and emergence of Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

“I congratulate President Buhari, leaders and members of our great party on the conduct of a successful and peaceful convention.

“I also appreciate all the delegates that voted during the presidential election for demonstrating true loyalty in the spirit of democracy as we take Nigeria to its best years yet with the victory our leader will record at the polls.

“I am particularly excited by how some governors, party’s chieftains and members, especially delegates put the collective interest of the party and nation above their personal interest,” the governor stated.