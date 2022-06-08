Tinubu’s victory shows his high degree of acceptability in the North ― Gov Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded special convention of the party showed his high acceptability in the northern part of the country.

According to Ganduje, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s landslide victory in the just concluded and officially announced Presidential primary election of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), shows his high degree of acceptability in the North, as a bridge-builder,”

This was as he called on all other aspirants that couldn’t make it at the primary election to come forth and support the winner for the progress of the party and democratic culture in general.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by the Kano State Commissioner of information, Comrade Mohammed Garba, on Wednesday in Kano.

However, Ganduje, while thanking all those who participated in the process as aspirants or officials, for promoting the democratic process, assured that APC would wax stronger as the 2023 general election is drawing nearer.

According to him, “Asiwaju’s victory also shows his high degree in investment in politics, especially in human development.”

After congratulating Northern governors for their earlier unanimous decision of supporting power shift to the South and President Muhammadu Buhari’s acceptance of the same, he encouraged that “This patriotic decision will further cement all parts of the country.”

He said that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s role in making sure that democratic principles are safeguarded in the process, is highly commendable and exemplary,”

