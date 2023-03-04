Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

A retired military general, Chief Olu Bajowa, OFR, has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during last Saturday’s election as a divine gift to the country.

Bajowa, the Jangunmolu of Ikaleland, in a statement on Saturday, explained that the country required drastic changes across major sectors and that the president-elect has the needed capacity to transform the nation.

While congratulating Tinubu on his victory, added that in the last three decades, he had demonstrated unmatched commitment and tenacity to the democratic institution in the country and the development of human capital resources.

He said, ” Judging from your track records in governance, I do not doubt that Your Excellency is a divine gift to this great nation at this crucial moment when our country requires a complete overhaul in the socio-political and economic spheres.

” It could be recalled that for over three decades, you have remained the most committed, consistent, and tenacious player on Nigeria’s political turf. You have demonstrated that you are a diehard progressive democrat, relentless bridge builder, uncommon developer of human capital resources, and an avowed, firm believer in the rule of law and Nigeria’s unity, peace, and progress.

” I pray that God will strengthen you, grant you grace, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding, that will guide us towards the rebirth of a new Nigeria of true Federalism, where there will be love, unity, peace, and progress, with life more abundant.”