Tinubu’s team mobilising for reconciliation of Osinbajo, others ― Pedro

The former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Femi Pedro, on Thursday, disclosed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s team has commenced reconciliation efforts toward mobilising the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and others who contested in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential election with him.

Mr Pedro disclosed this in Abuja at a press briefing held by the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN), chaired by Mr Lucky Imasuen.

While applauding all the APC leaders and members for rallying support for Senator Tinubu during the Presidential election, he assured Nigerians that Senator Tinubu will keep to all the promises.

“Having worked with Asiwaju for so many years, haven been part of his campaign for his primary election, I can say that he expressed his appreciation to all Nigerians and in particular, members of APC who have made it possible for him to emerge as the candidate of the party for this election.

“Asiwaju wishes to extend to all Nigerians that help is on its way. And Nigeria will be stronger if he is elected as President. The issues bedevilling our nation today, which he tackled when he spoke briefly after his election, the issue of insecurity he’s going to tackle frontally. And Nigerians should rest assured that with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency, the country will be better for it.

”As he said yesterday, he’s not quarrelling with anybody, he has no grudges with anybody. Those who competed against him are his colleagues, and he has since yesterday, his colleagues and partners been mobilising to bring them back. So we are working together as a team and as a party.





”And I must say that this forum of former Deputy Governors of Nigeria’s APC Chapter, is formidable politically. We have a presence in all 36 States and FCT. There is no state in Nigeria that has not produced a deputy Governor as a member of this forum, and we have chosen on our own to mobilize resources towards the eventual success of our Candidate and flag bearer, Asiwaju. We are going to work very hard to put our own personal resources and make sure that we deliver our own bit. We are going to deliver Bola Tinubu.

While responding to a question on the alleged Muslim-Muslim ticket, Pedro said: “Why are we crying fire when there is no smoke. One thing I will tell you without any hesitation whatsoever is that the man we have chosen when you choose a leader you choose him to represent the people.

“Himself and the party leadership you can be rest assured that they will bring the best Vice Presidential Candidate that will best serve the interests of Nigerians, so just be patient.

“I can’t tell you where he’s going because I’m not the Candidate and I’m not the national party chairman,” the ex-Lagos State Deputy Governor said.

Speaking earlier at the press briefing, the FFDGN Chairman congratulated the APC presidential candidate for the heroic spirit, vigour and tenacity of the national leader, which according to him, confirmed the belief in the power of the people.

“No doubt, the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the flag-bearer of our party for the 2023 presidential election has sent jitters to the camp of the opposition party and they have realised the irreversible error committed to choosing a presidential candidate against the mood of the nation. With the emergency of Tinubu, even the major opposition party already has a premonition of defeat.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the ruling party is not just a good omen for the APC but an indication of renewed hope for every Nigerian. Our leader, Asiwaju with his rich credentials and democratic values represents the resolve of diverse opinion moulders on the best ways to move Nigeria forward, therefore remains the rallying point for all Nigerians, old and young, high class, middle class and even those at ebb.

“To this end, the forum is confident that the APC with Asiwaju Tinubu as her new face will galvanise support from every part of the country. Asiwaju with his reach can fairly be adjudged as the bridge-builder and link pin connecting all the groups in Nigeria, from south to north, east to south.

“The forum, in the realisation of the good fortune that awaits Nigeria with the Tinubu presidency, has resolved to deploy its rich political resources and put all machinery in place to ensure victory for our party come 2023. We hereby pledge our continued, unalloyed and unflinching support to the Tinubu 2023 project.

“The forum wishes to appeal to other presidential aspirants to see themselves as co-pilots in the Tinubu 2023 presidency project and rally around the choice of the party.

“We also appeal to some chapters of our party where there are factions to immediately reunite for a common purpose on the internet of Nigeria, as we have our eyes on the bigger ball.

“FFDGN-APC, however, appealed to our presidential candidate, Tinubu and the leaders and stakeholders of the party to consider first, core democratic ethos in arriving at a sensible decision of a running mate for the APC ticket. We believe that Tinubu is comfortably competent enough to manage the complexities of Nigeria without rancour and de-emphasise primordial sentiments on the basis of the religion of tribe by putting Nigeria first,” Mr Imasuen noted.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman