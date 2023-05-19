The Federal Government has announced that the Federal Secretariat Complexes Phases l, Il, Ill and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be cordoned off by security operatives from 2.00 p.m on Friday, 26th May 2023 to Monday, 29th May, 2023 to allow for hitch-free inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29 at Eagle Square.

Workers in the Federal Secretariat and visitors have been advised to keep off the Federal Secretariat from 2.00 p.m Friday May 26 to Tuesday 30th May, 2023 when work would resume.

This was contained in a circular dated 19th May, 2023 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, addressed to all the ministries and agencies of government.

The circular reads: “As you may be aware, the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has unveiled the activities marking the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

“The Inauguration Parade and Swearing-in of President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is the climax of the Programme will take place on Monday, 29th May 2023 at the Eagle Square, Central Business District, Abuja.

“In line with the security arrangements for the event, the Federal Secretariat Complexes Phases l, Il, Ill and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be cordoned off by security operatives from 2.00pm on Friday, 26th May 2023 to Monday, 29th May, 2023.

“Accordingly, officers and intending visitors to the affected areas will not be allowed access till Tuesday, 30th May, 2023, when work will resume in earnest.

“Kindly bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned,” it sated.

