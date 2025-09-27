Tinubu’s support group pledges intensified sensitisation on renewed hope agenda

…..opens secretariat in Ondo, dismisses rivalry with other Tinubu groups

A support group for President Bola Tinubu, the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), has pledged to intensify grassroots sensitization on government policies, with a focus on ensuring Nigerians fully understand and benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group, which commissioned its new secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and inaugurated over 2,000 ward executives across the state, said its priority is to bridge the gap between government initiatives and the people at the community level.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of AMG, Olumuyiwa Asagunla, said the initiative was designed to strengthen civic awareness and ensure citizens benefit directly from government programmes.

He explained that the administration’s policies would only have real impact when citizens at the grassroots are properly informed and equipped to take advantage of them.

Asagunla noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda is aimed at improving the living standards of Nigerians through reforms in critical sectors, stressing that citizens must be carried along at every stage.

According to him, consistent sensitization will help counter misinformation and foster greater public trust in government.

He further assured that AMG’s sensitization drive would be community-based, targeting market women, artisans, youths, and rural dwellers, while promoting inclusiveness and participation in governance.

“Empowering citizens with knowledge of government policies will enhance accountability, deepen democracy, and ensure the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Asagunla added that AMG’s decision to rally behind President Tinubu was anchored on his courage to remove fuel subsidy immediately after assuming office, describing it as a bold step to reposition the nation’s economy.

“We support President Tinubu because his policies are setting the nation on a clear path toward growth, stability, and sustainable development,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Akure office would serve as AMG’s state secretariat and also function as its national headquarters as the group expands to Osun, Ekiti, and Lagos States.

According to him, similar structures were already springing up across the region, signaling a gradual nationwide spread.

While urging Nigerians to give the Renewed Hope Agenda more time to yield greater results, Asagunla stressed that AMG’s activities were not an early campaign but a sensitization drive to help citizens take advantage of government policies.

“What we are doing now is not campaigning. We are sensitizing people about the policies that touch the lives of the downtrodden.

“If you know about them, you will benefit, and when you do, you will tell others. By God’s grace, you won’t need anyone to beg you to vote for Asiwaju when the time comes,” he added.

In his remarks, AMG’s Director of Special Duties, Balajobi Babatunde, said the commissioning was inspired by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who encouraged the group to take proactive steps in supporting the president’s vision.

Babatunde explained that the newly inaugurated executives were drawn from all 203 wards in the state to guarantee full grassroots representation.

“By the special grace of God, we have 203 wards in Ondo State, and we are inaugurating 10 excos from each ward, making 2,030 in total. As you can see, the mammoth crowd here today turned out to show their support for our dear president,” he said

On concerns that AMG might be competing with other Tinubu support groups, Babatunde dismissed the suggestion, insisting that their work was complementary.

“We are not working at cross purposes; we are united in championing a common cause — the actualisation of our dear father’s vision, in continuity.

“This is not a campaign period. Our focus for now is to disseminate information and let people know what we stand for. We are not in competition with any group,” he said.

