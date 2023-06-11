Displeased by the hardship in the country, a former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Edo, Mabel Oboh, has described recent fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, as “inhumane” and “intensive”.

In a statement obtained by Tribune Sunday, Oboh said that despite the widespread outcry trailing the removal of fuel subsidy in the country, the newly-sworn in government has insisted that fuel subsidy was gone for good, claiming that there is no funds for it anymore.

“Nigeria’s 16th President, Bola Tinubu, sparked off the fuel subsidy controversy during his inaugural address on May 29, when he announced that petrol subsidy was gone. Their reason was that the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari did not make provision for subsidy in the 2023 budget beyond June 2023.

“To the dismay of Nigerians, within 24 hours of the President’s announcement, the price of petrol, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), across the country increased between N488 and N557 per litre. That was from the former price of about N150. This threw Nigerians off balance. Many are confused as they have not been reached with clarifications on what is really going on.