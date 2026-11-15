Tinubu’s second tenure will strengthen integration of South-East – RHGN leader

The Deputy National Leader of Renewed Hope For Greater Nigeria (RHGN), Franklin Ngoforo, has expressed optimism that a second term for President Bola Tinubu would further strengthen the integration of the South-East into the national political and economic mainstream.

He maintained that sustained engagement with the Federal Government would help consign the marginalisation of Ndigbo to history.

Leading the RHGN, which is a campaign structure for President Tinubu, Ngoforo has intensified its mobilisation drive ahead of the 2027 general election with the distribution of 5,000 smartphones and other smart devices to members of the newly established Booth Army across the region.

While presenting the devices in Owerri on Friday, he described the gesture as his personal contribution to the Tinubu re-election campaign, adding that the initiative was designed to strengthen grassroots mobilisation, improve communication and ensure effective coordination of voters before and during Election Day.

According to him, the deployment of the devices would equip the Booth Army with the necessary tools to drive an organised and technology-supported campaign across the five South-East states.

The RHGN leader declared that the organisation would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the South-East makes a strong political statement at the polls in support of President Tinubu.

He said the distribution represented a strategic investment in grassroots engagement and an indication of the seriousness with which the region’s campaign machinery was approaching the 2027 elections.

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Ngoforo maintained that the Tinubu administration had made significant interventions in the South-East, particularly in addressing the insecurity that once ravaged parts of the region and extending infrastructural development and economic empowerment initiatives to Ndigbo.

He argued that the region had benefited from the administration’s development agenda just like other parts of the country, adding that these achievements should inform the political choices of the electorate in 2027.

He urged the Booth Army to deploy the devices effectively in building an extensive grassroots network capable of translating the region’s support for Tinubu into votes at the ballot.