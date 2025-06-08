Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda being felt at grassroots — Minister

… reels out Tinubu’s achievements

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, has said that the impact of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already being felt at the grassroots, citing examples such as the recent drop in the prices of some staple foods

Addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders at his country home in Ogbonicha, Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi State over the weekend, he mentioned that the session was aimed at highlighting the remarkable achievements of Tinubu and mobilising grassroots support for his re-election bid in 2027.

Audu underscored the bold reforms and developmental strides of the President Tinubu-led administration over the past two years, emphasising the President’s determination to resolve Nigeria’s pressing challenges, grow the economy, improve the welfare of citizens, and deliver dividends of democracy across the country.

He noted that the impact of Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda is already being felt at the grassroots, citing examples such as the recent drop in the prices of some staple foods.

The minister urged constituents to remain optimistic and expect even greater progress in the coming years, particularly with the re-election of President Tinubu.

“In just two years, Mr. President has shown strong political will and commitment to transform Nigeria. State FAAC allocations have increased significantly, and Kogi State has directly benefitted from this boost,” Audu stated.

Speaking on developments within the steel sector, Audu reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

He revealed that the current administration under his leadership signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of the plant and is also extending the search for private investors to China which marks a significant step forward towards its resuscitation.

“The gathering is to have a meeting with my constituents to update and brief them on the performance of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the past two years. The president has performed tremendously well; every politics is local. So, I came to my constituents to brief them.

“And as you can see, they are extremely delighted with the feedback they got. The employment opportunities Mr. President has created most of the job opportunities, they are feeling the impact of Mr. President.

“And I am confident that when we get to 2027, we will deliver the votes en masse to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu is Kogi, and Kogi is Tinubu. That is why Mr President appointed me as a Minister of the Federal Republic from Kogi State to oversee the rehabilitation of Ajaokuta.

“We are doing a tremendous job. The journey has started, and we will be able to turn Ajaokuta and deliver results very quickly,” Audu said.

In his remarks, Mr. Joshua Onoja, State Secretary of the APC, commended the minister for convening the session and reaffirmed the party’s total support for the re-election of President Tinubu.

He assured that the Kogi APC remains united and committed to President Tinubu’s success.

Also speaking, Hajiya Hauwa Aduku, Kogi State Women Leader of the APC, urged the constituents on undivided loyalty to President Tinubu, saying, “There should be no vote for any other party from Kogi East.”

The House of Assembly Member, Representing Ofu/Idah Federal Consituency, Hon. Saidu Ahmadu Baryoil also lauded the minister’s leadership and reiterated the loyalty of Kogi East to the APC.

He said, “The APC in Kogi State was birthed by the late Prince Abubakar Audu. Today, you are walking in his footsteps. Kogi East stands firmly with you and with President Tinubu.”

During the event, Audu was presented with a Humanitarian Award by Arise Igala Magazine in recognition of his selfless service and contributions to the development of the Igala nation.

The well-attended stakeholders meeting brought together APC chieftains, Executive Chairmen, party stalwarts, the forum of Local Government Chairmen and Secretaries, Councilors from across Kogi East, current and former members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, the Audu/Faleke Support Group, and representatives from Kogi Central and West, as well as a massive crowd of enthusiastic party supporters.

