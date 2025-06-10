Tinubu’s reforms will curb corruption, promote economic growth —Philanthropist

A prominent Nigerian philanthropist and politician, Asiwaju Prince Olatunji Olusoji has the recent policies implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including the floating of the Naira and removal of subsidy were reforms a to stop corruption and promote economic growth.



Asiwaju Prince Olusoji made this known while speaking to journalists in Kabba, Kogi State.



According to Prince Olatunji, these reforms are necessary to stop corruption and promote economic growth. “We, Nigerians, will not get the benefits today, but I can assure you, tomorrow, our children will be happy, our generation will be happy that the president took these steps,” he said.



Prince Olatunji also praised the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo describing him as a humble man with a cordial relationship with his predecessor.



He advised the Governor to continue working in the best interests of the people of Kogi State.



On his philanthropic efforts, Prince Olatunji said his entire life is a testimony of God’s blessings and that he wants to leave a legacy behind. “I want to leave a legacy whereby my name will open doors for my children and my great-grandchildren,” he said.



He emphasized that his focus is on impacting the lives of people, rather than accumulating wealth.



When asked about politics, Prince Olatunji said he is a politician and has had several political offices in Delta State, where his mother hails from.

He expressed willingness to serve his people if called upon, saying “politics is about service, service to your people, service to humanity.”



Prince Olatunji introduced himself as a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Benin and holder of several other degrees from prestigious universities, including Oxford, Harvard, London School of Politics etc.



He is a businessman with interests in oil and gas, marine, aviation, logistics, and security consultancy.

