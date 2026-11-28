The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has recorded significant progress in port infrastructure modernisation, equipment acquisition, technology deployment and operational efficiency under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, its Managing Director, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has said.

Dantsoho said the ongoing reforms were positioning Nigeria to become West Africa’s preferred maritime hub, attract larger vessels, reduce cargo diversion to neighbouring countries and strengthen the country’s capacity to compete in the global maritime industry.

In an interview with Femi Soneye on The Exchange Podcast, the NPA Managing Director identified infrastructure renewal, modern port equipment and technology-driven operations as three major areas where the authority had recorded significant achievements since his appointment.

He explained that the Federal Government had approved critical projects aimed at modernising ageing port infrastructure, including Apapa Port, which was built more than 100 years ago, and Tin Can Island Port, established over five decades ago.

According to him, the modernisation programme is essential to improving the capacity of Nigerian ports to accommodate bigger vessels and handle increasing cargo volumes, particularly as the country’s population and economic activities continue to expand.

He added that similar modernisation efforts were being pursued at other port locations in eastern Nigeria, including Port Harcourt, Onne, Warri and Calabar.

Dantsoho noted that Nigeria’s ability to compete effectively with neighbouring maritime countries such as Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic and Côte d’Ivoire depended largely on its capacity to provide modern infrastructure and efficient port services.

On equipment acquisition, he said the current administration had provided the NPA with essential equipment required for modern port operations, particularly following the commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery.

He explained that offshore operations at the refinery’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) facility required a different level of technical capacity compared with conventional harbour operations.

While traditional port operations typically involve moving vessels to anchorage and bringing them alongside the quay for cargo operations, offshore activities require vessels and equipment to operate over considerably longer periods and distances.

Dantsoho said the new equipment had strengthened the authority’s ability to undertake such technically demanding operations and expand its operational capacity.

On technology, he identified the Federal Government’s approval of the National Single Window and the Port Community System as major milestones in transforming Nigeria’s maritime industry.

The National Single Window is designed to provide a unified digital platform through which relevant government agencies and trade stakeholders can process documentation and regulatory requirements.

The Port Community System, on the other hand, will electronically connect stakeholders and operators within the port ecosystem, improving information sharing, coordination and efficiency.

According to Dantsoho, these initiatives will reduce operational bottlenecks, improve transparency and ensure that port processes become faster and more predictable.

He stressed that the achievements were made possible by the support and approvals received from President Tinubu through the supervising Minister, adding that no major proposal submitted by the authority had been rejected.

Beyond infrastructure and technology, the NPA Managing Director highlighted improvements in operational processes, particularly the introduction of the call-up system and the development of export processing terminals.

He said the export processing terminals were helping to ensure that Nigerian export cargoes met international standards before leaving the country, reducing the likelihood of consignments being rejected in foreign markets.

He also cited international recognition of Nigeria’s improving port performance, noting that the World Bank had recently recognised the country’s ports among the world’s 20 most improved ports, describing the assessment as a significant milestone.

On plans to expand Nigeria’s maritime capacity, Dantsoho said the country needed more deep-sea ports to accommodate growing cargo volumes and take advantage of its strategic position in West Africa.

He disclosed that Nigeria currently handles approximately two million containers annually, a figure he considers significantly below the country’s potential, given its population of more than 200 million and the additional markets available in neighbouring landlocked countries.

He identified Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mali as potential markets that Nigerian ports could serve more effectively if adequate infrastructure and capacity were developed.

According to him, the combined population of Nigeria and these landlocked countries represents a market of approximately 300 million people.

He argued that inadequate port infrastructure had historically forced some cargoes destined for Nigeria to be discharged in neighbouring countries before being transported into the country through informal channels or other arrangements.

Dantsoho said modernising existing ports and developing new deep-sea facilities would enable Nigeria to capture these cargoes directly, reduce unnecessary logistics costs and strengthen its position in regional trade.

He confirmed that the NPA was pursuing several greenfield port projects, including the proposed Ogun Deep Sea Port, following the signing of an agreement involving Nigerian and Dubai-based interests.

Other projects at various stages of development include the proposed Bakassi Deep Sea Port in Cross River State, Olokola Port in Ogun State, Ondo Port and Badagry Port in Lagos State.

He also disclosed that Lekki Deep Sea Port was expected to expand its capacity, noting that its existing two berths limited the number of vessels it could handle simultaneously.

However, he emphasised that developing new deep-sea ports required substantial private-sector investment, with a new facility potentially requiring at least $2 billion.

Dantsoho cited the investment commitments and expressions of interest from major international maritime and logistics operators as evidence of growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s port sector.

He specifically noted the involvement of major industry players, including DP World and APM Terminals, in discussions around proposed port developments.

Explaining what Nigeria must do to become West Africa’s preferred maritime hub, he said the country must build the capacity to receive larger vessels directly rather than depend on neighbouring countries for the discharge and redistribution of Nigerian-bound cargo.

He illustrated the economic advantage by explaining that a vessel carrying 22,000 containers could discharge substantial cargo in one operation at a port equipped to accommodate it, rather than having its cargo distributed among several smaller vessels and ports.

Such an arrangement, he said, would improve economies of scale, reduce the number of handling operations and make Nigerian ports more attractive to international shipping lines.

Looking ahead, Dantsoho said the NPA’s ambition was to position Nigeria among the world’s leading maritime nations, arguing that the country’s population and economic potential justified having Africa’s foremost port system.

He maintained that achieving this vision would depend on sustained investment in modern infrastructure, equipment, technology, process reengineering and human capital development.

According to him, Nigeria has the market, population and geographical advantage to become the continent’s leading maritime hub, but must continue investing in the infrastructure required to translate that potential into economic growth.

He expressed optimism that the ongoing reforms and planned investments would help Nigeria reclaim its strategic position in African maritime trade.