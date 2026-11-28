The City Boy Movement has hailed the rise in Nigeria’s gross foreign reserves to $54.13 billion, describing the development as evidence of progress under President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform agenda.

The group said the reserves had reached their second-highest level on record since 1999, surpassed only by the $62.08 billion peak recorded in September 2008, when the global financial crisis was unfolding.

In a statement titled “Why Tinubu 4+4? Foreign Reserves Edition,” the movement said Nigeria’s foreign reserves had increased significantly under the Tinubu administration, rising from $32.29 billion in May 2023 to $54.13 billion in November 2026.

It put the increase at $21.84 billion, representing nearly 68 per cent growth since the President assumed office.

According to the group, the latest figures place Nigeria’s foreign reserves above the peak levels recorded in several years, including 2009, 2007, 2013, 2018, 2025, 2019, 2012 and 2014.

The movement noted that Nigeria’s reserves peaked at $53.25 billion in 2009, $51.33 billion in 2007, $48.86 billion in 2013 and $47.87 billion in 2018.

It added that the $54.13 billion recorded in 2026 represented the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis.

While acknowledging the difficulties associated with the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, the group argued that the latest reserve figures indicated that the policies were beginning to yield positive results.

It said the growth in foreign reserves was an important development in assessing the direction of the economy, expressing optimism that the country was moving towards greater economic prosperity.

“The significance is in the history. Even though the reforms have been difficult, the numbers are beginning to tell their own story. We are on the way to prosperity,” the statement said.

The movement also expressed appreciation to Tinubu for what it described as progress in the management of the country’s external reserves, reaffirming its support for the President. The figures cited by the group were attributed to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, the movement’s assessment comes amid continuing public debate over the impact of the Federal Government’s economic reforms, particularly their effects on inflation, living costs, businesses and household welfare.

While higher foreign reserves can strengthen a country’s capacity to meet external obligations and support confidence in its economy, the extent to which the increase translates into improved living conditions remains a key measure of the overall success of the reforms.