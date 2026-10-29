Tinubu’s reforms laying foundation for Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in sugar production — NSDC boss

The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr Kamar Bakrin, has said the bold macroeconomic reforms put in place by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have made local sugar production attractive and cleared the pathway for the country to achieve self-sufficiency.

Speaking as a panelist at the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #32), on the topic “Strengthening Policy Coordination for the Non-alcoholic Drink Sector Competitiveness,” Bakrin said the reforms have brought stability to the economy, adding that the next step is to turn stability into growth that works for ordinary Nigerians.

“Our most pressing priorities are well known: jobs, especially for young people; rural. Every Government must make choices among competing priorities.”

He said: “Our contribution as a Council is to make sure that, when those choices are made, the full economic picture of the sugar value chain is on the table. This is because very few sectors touch all of these priorities at once the way sugar does,” the NSDC boss said.

The Executive Secretary urged participants to see sugar and beverages as one value chain, “from the cane field to the bottle”. The beverage industry is the largest industrial consumer of sugar in Nigeria, he noted, so what strengthens one strengthens the other.

He said the sugar sector offers a practical route. “Under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) 2.0, the goal is self-sufficiency in sugar production.”

Mr Bakrin said reaching self-sufficiency would save the country about US$1 billion in foreign exchange every year and create about 110,000 direct jobs, most of them in rural communities, on estates, in mills and on outgrower farms where smallholders grow cane for the mills.

“The gains go beyond the factory gate. Sugar estates bring roads, schools, clinics and electricity generated from bagasse, the fibre left after cane is crushed. Sugarcane is also a source of fuel ethanol, bio-electricity and biodegradable packaging, which links to the circular-economy agenda this session is discussing,” he said.

He added that investors are responding: “Brownfield investors have committed to delivering 1.22 million metric tonnes a year by 2030, two years ahead of the NSMP’s 2032 timeline. A pipeline of greenfield projects is set to add 830,000 metric tonnes a year by 2030.”

“A sugar estate takes at least four years from land clearing to full production, with capital committed long before the first tonne is sold. Investors therefore look for stable demand and a predictable policy environment.”

The Executive Secretary stressed that the Council fully shares the Government’s objectives, including the public-health goal of tackling non-communicable diseases. “We are not asking anyone to choose between health and industry,” he said.

“An investor making that decision looks at two things: will there be stable demand for this sugar, and will the policy environment be predictable over the life of the investment. So, every fiscal and regulatory decision that touches this value chain also sends a signal to the investors we are working hard to attract,” Mr Bakrin added.

He proposed that where a measure affects the sugar and beverage value chain, its impact on jobs, investment and the NSMP should be assessed before it is finalised, and that it should then be introduced with a reasonable transition period, through the established mechanisms.