Tinubu’s reforms have ushered Nigeria into prosperity, says Betta Edu

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Co-Director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council Women Mobilisation Directorate, Betta Edu, has said Nigeria is beginning to experience prosperity following the difficult period of economic reforms and transformation under President Bola Tinubu.

Edu said the administration had laid the necessary foundations for national progress through its reform policies, adding that the country was now moving towards the benefits of those decisions.

She spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the APC Women’s Directorate Stakeholders’ Engagement and Town Hall Meeting with Plateau women at the Rayfield Government House in Jos on Saturday, as part of the party’s presidential rally in the state.

“We have been sent here by Her Excellency, the wife of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, our First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and she has asked that we should not only run a data-driven campaign or all the different ways by which we communicate our achievement of the government, and that we should also run an empowerment-driven campaign,” she said.

Edu acknowledged that Nigerians had experienced difficult times during the implementation of the reforms but maintained that the country was now entering a period of prosperity.

“For Nigerians, we have gone through a bend, a bend of reform, of transformation and what we may call tough times but right now, we are into prosperity,” she said.

“So those were the foundations that were necessary for our nation to move forward,” she added.

She said the engagement was organised to communicate the administration’s achievements and economic prospects to women in Plateau State while providing them with financial support to strengthen their businesses and improve their families’ welfare.

“So as we are telling our women about the prosperity which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is bringing to the table right now, we are also telling them about the empowerment which we are doing here right now,” Edu said.

As part of the programme, at least 1,000 women received empowerment support to recapitalise their businesses and improve their capacity to provide for their households.

“Today, we have empowered at least one thousand women in this hall and we have done that for them to go back and recapitalise their businesses,” she said.

“We have empowered them to support their families and their children as best as they can. At the end of the day, we want to see happy families, greater families,” she added.

The former minister maintained that the empowerment initiative was part of the First Lady’s sustained commitment to supporting women rather than a temporary intervention organised for political purposes.

“Remember the wife of the President has always been doing empowerment, so what we are doing today is not a two-day thing, it has always been like that. So that’s what we are,” she said.

Edu also urged Plateau residents to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates, including Governor Caleb Mutfwang, arguing that their return to office would allow them to continue their work in the state and across the country.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, attended the town hall meeting and empowerment programme alongside other APC women leaders, including the wife of the Plateau State Governor, Helen Mutfwang, and former Deputy Governor Pauline Tallen.