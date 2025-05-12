Tinubu’s reelection: Nigerian youths urged to join City Boys Movement

Youths in the country have been enjoined to join the Renewed Hope Train and be part of the City Boys Movement (CBM) for President Bola Tinubu reelection.

Mr. Francis Shoga, the Director-General of City Boy Movement, which is a support group for President Tinubu, made the call in Owerri over the weekend during the Stakeholders meeting and formal inauguration of Imo State chapter of the Movement.

The group described the commitment of President Tinubu to Youth empowerment as sacrosanct.

Shoga praised the President for the approval of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund.

He said that the release of N60 billion from the Central Bank of NigeriaCBB through the Agricultural Investment and Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme showed an unshakable faith in the ability of youths to drive economic growth.

He hailed Tinubu for establishing the Student Loan Scheme and also thanked the President for approving the release of N50 billion to the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) as earned allowance, thereby putting an end to the traditional industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

According to him, President Tinubu has equally released additional N50 billion each for the Student Loan and Credit Corporation, partly funded by proceeds from crimes recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said: “the Skill-Up Artisans Programme is changing lives. The Nigerian Youth Academy is building tomorrow’s leaders, with the National Youth Talent Export Programme taking our skills to the world market”.

He enjoined Imo youths to join the Renewed Hope train and be part of the City Boy Movement, adding that “the youth are the backbone of our nation and the driving force behind our progress”.

In his remarks, the Imo Director of the City Boy Movement, Mr Goodluck Nwaneri, thanked the President for the confidence bestowed on Nigeria’s youth.

He also thanked the group’s Grand Patron, Mr Seyi Tinubu, for his leadership acumen and foresight, while calling on young people to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the federal government for youth empowerment.?

