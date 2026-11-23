The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election ambition as a collective national mission, saying the political movement that produced his victory in 2023 has evolved from the slogan ‘Emi lo kan’ to ‘Awa lo kan’.

The party said the emerging ‘Awa lo kan’ sentiment reflected a growing collective aspiration among Nigerians to sustain the Federal Government’s policies and consolidate the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, stated this in a statement issued on Sunday, arguing that Tinubu’s second-term ambition was no longer about an individual seeking another opportunity to govern but about millions of Nigerians who wanted the country to continue on its current reform path.

Oladejo said the 2023 ‘Emi lo kan’ declaration represented Tinubu’s assertion of his preparedness to lead the country, while the emerging ‘Awa lo kan’ slogan symbolised what he described as a broader national determination to pursue economic recovery and prosperity.

He listed traders, farmers, graduates, entrepreneurs, students and working families among those whose aspirations, according to him, were tied to the success of the administration’s policies.

The APC spokesman acknowledged that the Federal Government’s economic reforms had imposed difficulties on Nigerians but maintained that the sacrifices associated with the policies should translate into long-term economic benefits.

He cited the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of foreign exchange markets and investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and economic diversification as some of the administration’s interventions aimed at addressing Nigeria’s structural challenges.

According to him, abandoning the reform process halfway would amount to returning to policies and practices that contributed to the country’s economic difficulties.

Oladejo also defended the administration’s record on national inclusion and security, arguing that its appointments and development priorities reflected Nigeria’s ethnic, religious and geopolitical diversity.

He, however, acknowledged that security challenges persisted in some parts of the country, while describing the government’s investments in security capabilities and operational interventions as steps in the right direction.

The Lagos APC spokesman also criticised opposition parties, accusing them of being preoccupied with internal disagreements, leadership disputes and struggles for political relevance rather than presenting Nigerians with a coherent alternative policy direction.

He challenged opposition parties to explain what they intended to do differently, how they planned to achieve their objectives and why Nigerians should trust their proposed alternatives.

Oladejo said the 2027 presidential election would be a contest over continuity, consolidation and the direction of the country’s economic and political development.

He added that, for the Lagos APC, Tinubu’s administration had laid foundations that needed to be translated into enduring national prosperity.

“The transition from ‘Emi lo kan’ to ‘Awa lo kan’ captures this political evolution perfectly. What began as one man’s declaration has become a collective aspiration,” he said.

He maintained that the 2027 election was not merely about giving Tinubu another term but about providing Nigeria with an opportunity to complete the transformation initiated by his administration.