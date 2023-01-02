Tinubu’s presidency will ensure Nigeria’s unity, says Wamakko

Former Governor of Sokoto State and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has revealed that the party elected Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its presidential candidate to ensure unity of the country is sustained.

Senator Wamakko stated this while addressing the leadership of resident communities, the Sokoto State council of Obas who paid him a solidarity visit in his Gawon Nama home in Sokoto.

Wamakko, while welcoming the two groups said Nigeria is one indivisible nation, adding, “therefore, Sokoto is a home to all the tribes irrespective of where one comes from.”

He said, “Nigeria is for all of us hence the need to come together and work for a better tomorrow.”

Senator Wamakko recalled that during his time as Governor of the state, he abolished what was then called school fees to non-indigenes in the state.

He further revealed that he also appointed one of them to serve as his Special Adviser in his government just to ensure that, they were carried along.

He assured them that, APC would consider them in its affairs if given the mandate come the 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, the Council of Obas and the Residents communities in Sokoto State have thrown their full weight behind all the candidates of the APC in the state.

Speaking during their visit, the Oba in Council led by the Chairman of the Group; Alhaji Surajudeen Sahabi, who spoke on behalf of the Association informed the Senator that on their part, they were ready to work together with the APC leadership towards ensuring the success of the party come 2023 elections in Nigeria, especially the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Ahmad Bola Tinubu and the APC gubernatorial candidate in Sokoto state, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, among other candidates of the party.

Similarly, the Association of Sokoto State Residents Community under the Leadership of Alhaji Salmanu Muhammad Oke explained that their visit was to register their unflinching support towards supporting APC for a landslide victory during the forthcoming polls.





He further revealed that the residents’ community in the state would not forget the invaluable gestures extended to them by the administration of Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as a Governor of the state.

The visit was graced by APC North West Zonal Secretary, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, and some important party leaders.

