Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of the country, Nigerians in the diaspora under the aegis of Nigeria Diaspora Think Tank (NDTT), and Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity-Vanguard (BAT-V), has expressed confidence that Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency will bring positive changes to Nigeria.

The groups said this in a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Prof. Olafioye Salewa, Vice Chairman, Hon. Baba Gana Mustapha, Hon. Emem Asikpo, (Secretary General), Hon. Kunle Masha, Hon. Titus Amadi, Hon. Celestine Eze, Baroness Tinuke Davis- Kessington, and other 31 members of the groups based in USA, Canada, South Africa and Australia.

The groups described the victory of President-elect, Tinubu and his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima at the 2023 Presidential Election as “a significant milestone in the history of Nigeria’s democracy,” noting that the campaign led by Asiwaju Tinubu demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the principles of inclusivity, unity, and progress.

NDTT and BAT-V, while lauding the victory of Tinubu, expressed immense pride, hope, and optimism for the future, as, according to them, it represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The groups described as truly commendable the ability of the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket to resonate with citizens both at home and abroad, bridging divides and inspiring a collective vision of a better Nigeria, expressing a firm belief that “their leadership would continue to foster a sense of togetherness and strengthen the bonds that unite our diverse communities.

“The election of President-elect, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fills us with immense pride, hope, and optimism for the future, as it represents a significant milestone in our democratic history. Their ability to resonate with citizens both at home and abroad, bridging divides and inspiring a collective vision of a better tomorrow, is truly commendable. We firmly believe that their leadership will continue to foster a sense of togetherness and strengthen the bonds that unite our diverse communities,” the statement stated.

However, they urged Tinubu and his vice to work with them in the area of investment and advancement of the country, and further urged him to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, adding: “Together, we can forge a path towards a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

“The diaspora community encourages President-elect to engage with us as valued stakeholders. We possess a vast array of knowledge, skills, and resources that can contribute to their efforts in building a stronger and more inclusive country.

“By fostering strong partnerships between the government and the diaspora, we can collectively work towards a brighter future for all.

“We are committed to being active ambassadors of our country, Nigeria, promoting its rich culture, values, and accomplishments in our adopted countries.

“Our community stands ready to support the President-elect’s vision of progress, investing in our nation, and actively participating in initiatives that enhance education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities,” the statement added.





