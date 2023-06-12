A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Dr Abisoye Fagade, has assured Nigerians that the new administration of Senator Bola Tinubu will do enough to solve most of the problems bedeviling the country.

Fagade, while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on Monday, said the Tinubu administration has shown a lot of promise in its first two weeks in office and renewing the hope of Nigerians in government.

He described the Democracy Day broadcast by President Tinubu as not only “symbolic and monumental” but also addressed the major issues at hand as far as Nigeria and Nigerians are concerned.”

“The president really spoke to the world as somebody who understood the problems of Nigeria and the possible solutions.

“Away from June 12 anniversary broadcast, President Tinubu has demonstrated that he has prepared well for the job at hand.

“In the last two weeks, he has met with many key stakeholders in the affairs of the nation, and none among those people he met has come out to raise any dust.

“This indicates that he has been leaving nobody in doubt of his readiness to fix the country in collaboration with all patriotic elements and friends of Nigeria across the globe.

“Being a democrat and parliamentarian of repute, President Tinubu is aware of the need for a vibrant and productive National Assembly, and he is not leaving any stone unturned to work with other relevant stakeholders to ensure that both the 10th Senate and House of Representatives take off on the right footing on Tuesday.

“He wants them to immediately start partnering with him on the task of moving the nation forward.

“Also, with the way he is handling the fuel subsidy removal, there is no doubt that Tinubu would be the best president we have ever had as a nation,” Fagade stated.

