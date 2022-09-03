Tinubu’s presidency, best thing to happen to Nigeria ― Senator Oloriegbe

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on Saturday said that the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best thing that will happen to Nigeria in 2023.

The aggrieved senator, representing Kwara Central senatorial district, who failed to secure a return ticket during the last primaries of the APC in Kwara state, also pledged to work for the success of Tinubu at the poll.

Senator Oloriegbe was, however, evasive in his response to an inquiry on whether he and his supporters would work for the overall success of the party in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin during a reception organized for him by his family members and supporters, said, “It is payback time by Kwarans for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

He said that in spite of the APC primaries’ ‘charade’, he remains a bonafide member of the party because of Tinubu and the interest of the party.

He also said that his support for Tinubu stemmed from the fact that the APC presidential candidate possesses qualities of leading the country aright.

“In spite of all that happened to me at the primaries in the state, I remain a member of the APC. Since 2010 my focus has been on the progress of Kwara state and I have been in that struggle.

“I believe that I have to stay in the APC to join forces together in correcting what is happening in the party in the state.

“More importantly, shortly after the primaries, I have a meeting with Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. We analyzed what happened at the primaries and we agreed to put that behind us.

“I am a stakeholder in the Nigerian project. At this particular time, if you look at capacity and ability to change, Asiwaju Tinubu is the best candidate. As such, I along with my supporters will mobilize and work for Tinubu and Senator Shettima in the 2023 elections.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has been supporting our cause in Kwara. In 2011, I was an Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) senatorial candidate and Tinubu was our leader. In 2018/2019 he was a major supporter of the ‘Otoge’ movement and I am a beneficiary of the struggle. Why will I now say whatever has happened to me personally because of the primaries, I will leave Asiwaju because of selfish interest? Never.

“My support for Tinubu is based on his capacity and ability. I am also supporting him for the benefit of my state because if Nigeria is good, Kwara will be good. It is not borne out of ulterior motive”, he said.

