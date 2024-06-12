Coalition of Benue State National Assembly Caucus and Federal Appointees Forum, on Tuesday, described President Bola Tinubu as one of the living heroes of democracy, an exemplary leader committed to democratic values as Nigeria marks her Democracy Day.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Hon. Philip Agbese, the Coalition praised President Tinubu’s efforts in promoting economic growth, good governance, and social justice, saying, “The President’s dedication to the nation’s progress is a testament to his statesmanship and vision.”

The Caucus also commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, for his crucial role in supporting the President’s agenda and ensuring the effective implementation of policies.

“On this auspicious occasion of Democracy Day, the Benue Caucus in the National Assembly salutes and celebrates President Bola Tinubu, a shining exemplar of democratic values and a champion of the Nigerian people,” the statement said.

“We are honoured to extol the virtues of Mr President, who has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the growth and development of our beloved country, Nigeria. His leadership and vision have rekindled hope and inspired a new generation of Nigerians to embrace democracy as a way of life.

“We also commend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, for his love and dedication to the people of Benue State and Nigeria at large. His selfless service and contributions to our nation’s progress are duly acknowledged and appreciated.

“As we mark this significant day in our nation’s history, we recognize President Tinubu’s tireless efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, promote economic growth, and ensure the well-being of all Nigerians. Your leadership is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of democracy.

“The SGF’s tireless efforts in coordinating the activities of government ministries and agencies have been instrumental in driving the administration’s achievements.

“We, therefore, pledge our continued support, loyalty and collaboration with this administration to ensure the realization of our shared vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria. Congratulations, Mr. President, on this well-deserved recognition as one of the living heroes of democracy in Nigeria.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE