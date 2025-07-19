Tinubu’s newly acquired Presidential Jet takes to the skies

President Bola Tinubu’s newly acquired N150 billion presidential jet, an Airbus A330-200, has returned to Abuja after undergoing refurbishment in South Africa.

The wide-body aircraft, now bearing the tail number 5N-FGA, features a sleek green and white livery and includes a master bedroom, shower, conference room, and secure communications suite.

The jet’s purchase has sparked controversy, with some lawmakers and members of the public questioning its cost.

However, the Presidency has defended the acquisition, citing its potential for long-term cost savings.

According to Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s spokesperson, the aircraft’s modern systems will reduce annual maintenance and fuel expenses by millions of dollars.

With a 13-hour range, the jet enables non-stop flights to major destinations such as New York and Beijing, eliminating the need for expensive refueling stops.

This capability is expected to enhance the President’s ability to engage in diplomatic activities and attend international events without costly layovers.

While the purchase has raised eyebrows, it is worth noting that the aircraft is expected to serve the President and other high-ranking government officials for many years to come.

The previous presidential jet, a Boeing 737 Business Jet, had been in service for several years and was due for replacement.

As the debate over the jet’s acquisition continues, one thing is certain: its luxurious amenities and advanced technology make it a symbol of Nigeria’s growing presence on the global stage.

Whether it proves to be a wise investment remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—the new presidential jet is set to take Nigerian aviation to new heights.

