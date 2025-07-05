Tinubu’s name synonymous to hardship – Falz

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana popularly called Falz, has expressed his candid thoughts on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stating that hardship is the first thing that comes to mind when he hears the President’s name.

In a recent interview with Soundcity, Falz was asked about his association with Tinubu’s name, and he replied succinctly, “Hardship. No elaboration.”

This response reflects Falz’s criticism of the current administration’s handling of the country’s economic challenges.

In a separate interview with Arise TV, Falz elaborated on his concerns, stating that Nigeria has retrograded under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“It goes without saying that more than anything we’ve moved backwards. There is not much progress that has been recorded,” he said.

Falz also questioned the effectiveness of the President’s plans, referencing the campaign slogan “Emilokan,” which translates to “it’s my turn.”

“And now it just seems like, what were you planning on doing? We are still waiting. It’s remaining two more years. Maybe there is still a plan. But as it stands now, first half, we never see anything,” he noted.

With two years remaining in President Tinubu’s tenure, Falz is urging him to prove himself and deliver on his promises.