The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, on Thursday called for inter-agency collaboration as the quickest way to positively impact the lives of Nigerians with a view to leveraging on President Bola Tinubu administration’s eight-point agenda.

Jisalo made the call in Abuja during a briefing session with top management of the ministry and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of parastatals under the purview of the ministry.

According to a press release signed by the Head, Press of the ministry, Mrs Anastasia Ogbonna, made available to Tribune Online, while commending the management for a germane strategic plan that cuts across virtually all ministries, the minister called for team work because, according to him, “together we achieve more.”

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mrs Ibiene Roberts, assured the minister of the needed support to succeed.

She, however, lamented that funding has always been a great challenge.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation to the minister the best performance award given to the National Lottery Trust Fund by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms by the NLTF Executive Secretary, Dr Bello Maigari.

