Tinubu’s lifting of emergency rule in Rivers a farce — PDP Chieftain

Former governorship candidate in Lagos State and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, has described lifting of Emergency Rule on Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a farce.

He added that the move was only to impose another type of absurdity, having already put in place “a government controlled by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nysome Wike, the Abuja based FCT Minister who is not the elected governor of the state.”

Pearse, who is also a Public Affairs analyst and convener, Reset Lagos PDP, said this in his reaction, alleging that the State of Emergency, in the first place, was an excuse to remove Siminalayi Fubara, “the democratically elected governor of the state from office and conduct Local Government elections in his absence.”

This was just as the PDP chieftain sadly noted that Rivers State had become a major theater in which the president was acting out his characteristic disregard for the rule of law and disrespect for democracy, recalling that while there was more chaos and violent unrest around that time in states like Benue, Katsina and Sokoto, he “decided to impose a state of emergency on Rivers State where all you had was some political turbulence.”

According to him, with the lifting of the Emergency Rule after 6-month period, President Tinubu has set up what he described as “a volcanic political climate in Rivers State,” observing that the reinstated” Governor Fubara is coming back to govern an administration with imposed Assembly members loyal to Wike and Council Chairmen handpicked by Wike.”

“Rivers State has become a major theater in which President Tinubu is acting out his characteristic disregard for the rule of law and his disrespect for democracy.

“In his determination to turn Rivers State from a PDP state to an APC state, Tinubu entered into an unholy alliance with Nyesome Wike, his hatchet man, the former Rivers State governor who is a sworn antagonist of Fubara and the Peoples Democratic Party.

“While there was more chaos and violent unrest in states like Benue, Katsina, and Sokoto, President Tinubu decided to impose a State of Emergency on Rivers State where all you had was some political turbulence,” Pearse said.

“The State of Emergency was an excuse to remove Fubara, the democratically elected governor of the state from office and conduct Local Government elections in his absence.

“Now Governor Fubara is coming back to govern an administration with imposed Assembly members loyal to Wike and Council Chairmen handpicked by Wike.

“President Tinubu lifted the Emergency Rule on Rivers State only to impose another type of absurdity; a government controlled by Nysome Wike, the Abuja- based FCT Minister, who is not the elected governor of Rivers State. President Tinubu has set up a volcanic political climate in Rivers State,” he added.

